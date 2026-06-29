MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s new Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova isn't wasting any time getting work done, President Vladimir Putin said.

Lantratova told Putin about the return home of all Kursk Region residents illegally detained in Ukraine. She also noted that foreign media who visited Starobelsk confirmed that children were living in the college attacked by Ukraine. There were no military facilities there.

TASS has compiled the key statements made at the meeting.

Lantratova's new position

- The president noted that Lantratova has actively started working as the commissioner for human rights: "You have recently assumed the duties of the commissioner for human rights in Russia. I see that you haven't wasted any time getting to work."

Lantratova thanked the president for his trust: "For me, this is, of course, an honor. I will do everything in my power to justify this trust."

Results of work

- Lantratova said that all the Kursk Region residents illegally detained by Ukraine returned to Russia: "We have managed to persuade the Ukrainian side and return home all the Kursk Region residents who were illegally detained on the territory of Ukraine. They've all come home."

- She noted that the foreign media that visited the Starobelsk college attacked by Ukraine made sure that children lived there, confirming that there were no military facilities there: "When all this happened, it could not be called anything but a war crime. I went to the territory. We organized the arrival of 50 journalists from different countries. So we went into every room of this college together, and, of course, they didn't see any military base there. They saw a bloodstained blanket, personal photos, and children's toys."

- Lantratova said that she played a role in the return of 550 Russian prisoners of war from Ukraine: "During this month, 550 of our guys were able to return home, of course, in close cooperation with the Defense Ministry, with the relevant special services, with institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service, with colleagues from the Republic of Belarus who help."

- She said she had to establish communication with her colleague in Ukraine, Dmitry Lubinets.