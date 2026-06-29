Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister tells Ukraine not to cross border 'red line'

MINSK, June 29. /TASS/. Minsk would like Kiev to know that the line marking the border between the two countries is not just any line, it is a "red line," Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Sekreta said.

"Red lines are clearly defined by our President [Alexander Lukashenko]. These red lines are our border," he told the RT Russian news outlet.

Sekreta emphasized that in case of a border violation, Belarus would respond with full force.

In recent days, Ukrainian officials have regularly issued threats against Belarus.