Air defenses down 419 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions over past night

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 419 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
"Between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on June 29 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on June 30, alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 419 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Krasnodar, Lipetsk, Moscow, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Vladimir, Volgograd, and Voronezh Regions as well as the Republic of Crimea," the ministry specified.