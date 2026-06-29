Frontline developments reinforce confidence that Russia’s goals to be achieved — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Developments along the entire front line are promising and bolster confidence that Russia will achieve its goals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yesterday, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin listed all the directions in which our troops are advancing, naming specific settlements. This momentum is, without a doubt, very telling. And, of course, it gives us confidence that we will achieve our goals," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov pointed out that, "when naming specific directions, where a security buffer zone is being created following the incursion into the Kursk Region by armed formations of the Kiev regime, [Putin] said that Ukraine will have to pay for this incursion, to pay with the territory that will end up in the buffer zone."

"Therefore, yesterday a number of important, highly significant statements were made, which clearly and eloquently reflect and demonstrate positive momentum on the frontline," he noted.

Commenting on the "emotional tone of Vladimir Zelensky’s statements," Peskov said that such assessments should be made by "specialists or journalists." "I would only like to draw your attention to Putin’s statement yesterday. Our position on the settlement is well known and remains consistent. And the momentum on the front is also quite evident," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.