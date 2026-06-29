Meeting with E3 ambassadors, Gyumri base, referendum on EAEU: senior diplomat’s statements

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. There have been no signals from Armenia on a review of the status of the Russian military base in Gyumri, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with RTVI.

He also described his recent meeting with the E3 ambassadors as substantive.

According to the senior diplomat, Armenia is in no hurry to hold a referendum on its continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which may be due to the authorities’ opportunistic considerations.

TASS has compiled Galuzin’s key statements.

Meeting with E3 ambassadors

The recent meeting with the ambassadors of the E3 countries - Germany, France, and the United Kingdom - was substantive. Moscow outlined "a principled approach to settling the Ukrainian conflict by addressing its known root causes."

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have adopted ultimatum-like approaches to the Ukrainian settlement that are unacceptable to Russia: "These approaches, unfortunately, are ultimatum-like and unacceptable to us. They are in the spirit of the so-called London statement issued by the three countries following their meeting with Zelensky."

Such language of ultimatums is "unworkable": "Strictly speaking, my interlocutors were made aware that the language of ultimatums - precisely the language used in the London statement regarding Russia - is unworkable and unacceptable a priori."

Candidates for negotiators from Europe

A candidate for an EU negotiator who would be acceptable to Moscow would be someone who "has not spoken or committed any vile acts" against Russia: "If such a person can be found, and if there is a need for their services, then most likely, such a negotiator will emerge."

Zelensky’s terror

Vladimir Zelensky has transitioned from verbal threats against Belarus to taking specific actions by initiating terrorist attacks: "Through the targeted killing of civilians and the targeted attack on a completely peaceful target - a bus carrying children to a sports competition - the Kiev regime has shown that it has moved from verbal threats against Belarus, voiced recently by its leader Zelensky, to specific actions."

Russian base in Armenia

There have been no signals from Armenia on a review of the status of the Russian military base in Gyumri: "You know, there have been no such signals from the Armenian side so far. Moreover, the Armenian side has officially stated that Yerevan is not considering the issue of closing the Russian military base in Gyumri."

Certain forces and pro-Western non-governmental organizations in Armenia are attempting to discredit Russia’s military presence in the country, "but all these attempts are futile."

Russia is fulfilling its obligations under the Gyumri base agreement and expects Armenia to do the same: "We proceed on the basis that there is an agreement in force that is being implemented, and we are committed to fulfilling our obligations under it. We expect the same from the Armenian side."

Armenia’s choice between EAEU, EU

Yerevan is in no hurry to hold a referendum on whether to remain in the EAEU, which may be due to the authorities’ "opportunistic considerations."

"The process of Armenia's accession to the EU has begun. A special law on this matter has been adopted. I don’t see any other interpretations here."

"There are quite a few such ‘European aspirants’ who have been waiting their turn for decades."

Trump Route in Armenia

The implementation of the Trump Route project in Armenia "has mixed prospects": "Following the unprovoked aggression against Iran by the US and Israel that I mentioned, the Iranian side is unlikely to be thrilled by the US presence on its northern border. Moreover, some experts believe that China is also unlikely to be pleased that the US would control a section of the Trump Route, a transport and logistics route from Central Asia to Europe that runs between China and Central Asia and onward to Europe."

The Trump Route project will pass through an area guarded by Russian and Armenian border guards: "One way or another, Russia’s opinion will have to be taken into account, and the Eurasian Economic Union’s opinion will have to be taken into account."

Contacts with Ukraine

Contacts through the human rights commissioners of Russia and Ukraine have turned out to be the only channel through which humanitarian issues can be discussed: "After Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Russia, contacts through the human rights commissioners became the primary means of addressing humanitarian issues, which are of great importance to the citizens of Russia and Ukraine."

Relations with Azerbaijan

The dates of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's visit "are still being worked out; they have not yet been finalized."

Moscow will raise the issue of the prompt release of 11 Russian citizens with Baku during Bayramov’s visit: "This issue is being discussed through the relevant agencies in Russia and Azerbaijan, and we expect that our citizens will be released soon."

The "difficult period" in the development of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan is now over, and the focus should be on "restoring ties."