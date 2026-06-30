Ukraine’s Hornet attack UAVs shot down over Novorossiya highway — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The crews of the Varyag Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade successfully intercepted and shot down several high-altitude Ukrainian attack UAVs, including US-made Hornets, as they penetrated deep into Russian territory along the Novorossiya Highway, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, air defense personnel employed small arms fire and aerial ramming tactics to down these advanced, fixed-wing heavy drones operated by Ukrainian forces. The targeted UAVs included the American-made Hornet, FP-1, Bober, and Maya models.

The Defense Ministry also released footage showcasing the brigade’s personnel in action.