MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed the death of a baby outside Moscow on Tuesday to the Kiev regime.

"Civilians have been affected, and children have been dying as a result of actions by the Kiev regime. And everybody should know and remember that," Peskov emphasized.

Moscow is again calling on the global community to pay attention to the Kiev regime’s crimes against civilians, he noted.

A six-month-old baby was killed and three others were injured as a private home caught fire from a falling drone in Yegoryevsk outside Moscow, Governor Andrey Vorobyev reported this morning. The baby died en route to the hospital, the official specified.