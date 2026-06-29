MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is stepping up cooperation with Mexico’s largest drug cartels and facilitating the increase in drug transit from Latin America to Europe, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) published on its website.

The report notes that Latin American drug cartels help Kiev recruit new mercenaries into the Ukrainian military.

TASS has compiled key statements from Russia’s SVR.

Kiev’s collaboration with drug cartels

The Kiev regime "builds up cooperation with major Mexican drug cartels." Ukraine’s security agencies "deliberately show indulgence towards the increasing drug transit from Latin America to Europe."

Benefits for Zelensky regime

"The corruption-ridden regime of Vladimir Zelensky seeks to get additional profit, especially in the situation of the inability of Western sponsors to satisfy all of its insatiable demands."

Latin American drug cartels help the Kiev regime recruit new mercenaries into the Ukrainian military: "Kiev also appreciates the assistance of Latin American drug cartels in attracting new mercenaries to the armed forces of Ukraine."

Transfer hub for drug transit

Ports in the Odessa Region are becoming key hubs for the transit of drugs from Latin America to Europe via Poland, Moldova, and Romania: "Ports of the Odessa Region are becoming the main transit points of the drug-transit channels to Europe through Poland, Moldova and Romania. Besides, access to the Ukrainian 'black market' of arms is also of interest to Latin American drug cartels."

Criminal groups in Latin America view Ukraine as a safe route to supply drugs to Europe: "Major Latin American criminal groups, in their turn, aspire to widen the geographical scope of drug deliveries, including fentanyl, because of the scaling up of the antidrug campaign in the US. Meanwhile, Ukraine is viewed by them as a safe corridor to the European market owing to the absence of due border and customs controls in the country."