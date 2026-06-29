MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The European Union is trying to shape its policy "from the top down," based on the principle "we are the greatest, so we know best," engaging in preaching instead of real politics, while those in power in the EU are, in reality, not elites but "losers," Alexander von Bismarck, founder of the Russian-German public project Bismarck Dialogue and a descendant of Otto von Bismarck, the first chancellor of the German Empire, said in an interview with TASS.

When asked whether Germany could resume dialogue with Russia "in the current situation," he noted: "This situation has been created by Europe’s so-called political elites. Although in reality they are not elites, they are all losers; none of them have a genuine base of voters, and their approval ratings are low." Therefore, he said, what is needed today are people who "are outside the political elite but can maintain relationships": "These are people from the worlds of business, culture, and sports who maintain their own connections. And it’s so simple - people just need to talk to one another, one-on-one. They aren’t enemies; they’re friends and can speak as equals, rather than from a position of superiority, which is also very important."

Meanwhile, the policy evident in the European Union - "not in Europe, but specifically in the EU; that’s a big difference" - is implemented "from the top down," based on the principle that "we are the greatest, so we know best," the activist noted. "This results in a kind of preaching, " he explained. "But what we need is real, effective policy that acknowledges what’s happening right now. Then it will be much easier to talk." "And that’s what I’m trying to convey to both sides," Alexander von Bismarck stressed. "That’s why I founded the Bismarck Dialogue, where Russians and Germans can come together and speak honestly, as equals," he concluded.