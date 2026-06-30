Tokayev shares his impressions of his visit to Brussels with Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation with Russia's leader Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his impressions of his official visit to Brussels, the Kremlin press service said.

"While discussing the international and regional agenda, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his impressions of his recent visit to Brussels," the statement reads.

As the Kazakh leader's press service reported, Tokayev met with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, and Vice President of the European Investment Bank Marek Mora during this visit.

Following the visit, Kazakhstan signed commercial agreements and memorandums with the EU worth a total of over $12 billion.