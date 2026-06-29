UK, France, Germany chose unacceptable approaches to Ukraine — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Berlin, London and Paris have chosen approaches to the Ukrainian peace process that sound like ultimatums, and Moscow finds them unacceptable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

In an interview to RTVI he emphasized that he had articulated Russia’s stance to ambassadors to the European trio during a recent meeting in the Foreign Ministry and, from this standpoint, "the conversation can be described as meaningful." However, he continued, the meeting was organized on a request from the above-mentioned ambassadors "to hear out their approaches." "Naturally, this information was conveyed to the country’s leadership," the diplomat added.

"However, these approaches, unfortunately, are categorical and inherently unacceptable for us. They reflect the so-called London statement issued by the above-mentioned three countries, which followed their <…> meeting with [Vladimir Zelensky]," he said. "And, naturally, I made it clear to my interlocutors that the language of ultimatums – and this is exactly how the London statement regarding Russia sounds like – is unsuitable and unacceptable for Russia a priori."