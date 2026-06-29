Indonesia receives official status of partner country for this year’s Innoprom exhibition

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Indonesia will act as the official partner of the Innoprom 2026 international industrial exhibition that will take place in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9, 2026, organizers told TASS.

As part of the partnership, the country will present a national pavilion covering an area of over 1,500 square meters. Indonesia’s participation will take place under the slogan ‘Navigating Industrial Futures’ and showcase five priority sectors: the agro-industrial and food processing sectors, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, the manufacture of specialized products and consumer goods, high-tech manufacturing and mechanical engineering, as well as industrial zones and investment.

The Indonesian stand will also serve as a venue for business meetings, bilateral business forums, and high-level discussions between the two countries’ ministerial delegations, the exhibition organizers noted.

"Indonesia and Russia have a solid foundation for industrial cooperation. Our task now is to ensure this foundation develops into a concrete and sustainable partnership. Innoprom 2026 offers a significant opportunity to bring together industrial players from both countries, stimulate investment, and establish forms of cooperation that will deliver tangible benefits to all stakeholders," Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita was quoted as saying by the event’s organizers.

In turn, the ministry’s Director General of Industrial Resilience, Regional Affairs, and International Industrial Access Tri Supondy noted that Indonesia is coming "to Yekaterinburg not merely to present itself." "Indonesia’s industrial ecosystem has already reached maturity, and the bilateral momentum that has been building since late 2025 creates a solid foundation for our next steps. We look to Innoprom 2026 to yield concrete industrial partnership agreements that will serve as a starting point for long-term cooperation between Indonesia and partners from Eurasia," he added.

Indonesia’s participation in Innoprom 2026 is expected to create new opportunities for industrial investment, foster the development of joint production, expand access for Indonesian industrial products to Eurasian markets, and further strengthen the country’s position as a strategic industrial partner for Russia and EAEU member states, the exhibition’s organizers explained.