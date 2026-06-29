MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Informal talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in Valdai, operational channels of dialogue on Ukraine, and the progress of Russia's special military operation topped the agenda of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov's new press briefing.

TASS has compiled the presidential press secretary's key statements.

President's schedule

Putin is set to receive Yana Lantratova for the first time since she assumed the post of human rights commissioner.

Ukraine settlement

Russia's position on Ukraine, outlined by Putin during his address at the Russian Foreign Ministry two years ago, remains unchanged. "Our position is well known. It has not changed. It was laid out by the head of state two years ago during his address to the senior staff of the Foreign Ministry."

This position is clear to both the Kiev authorities and US negotiators. "It is well known to the Kiev regime, it is well known to the American negotiators, and it remains highly consistent."

Existing channels of dialogue on Ukraine must remain confidential in order to function effectively. "For these existing channels to work and function, they must remain in the shadows. They must remain non-public."

Putin's talks with Lukashenko

Putin and Lukashenko's meeting in Valdai was informal and took place at the Russian president's residence. "It was an informal meeting held at the president's residence in Valdai, so, as you noticed, there was no official coverage of it."

Ukraine was among the topics discussed during the informal talks. "Of course, the issue of Ukraine was on the agenda of the informal discussions that took place on Friday and Saturday in Valdai."

Lukashenko did not convey any messages from Vladimir Zelensky to Putin.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin joined the talks on the second day because the leaders discussed trade, economic cooperation and joint projects within the Union State. "The agenda was quite clear: first and foremost, bilateral relations and trade, and economic cooperation. That is why, as Putin said yesterday, the Russian prime minister joined the presidents on the second day. The discussion was highly substantive because the large number of joint Union State projects requires detailed consideration."

The leaders also discussed strategic issues, including regional security, escalating tensions caused by certain European countries, and attempts to provoke Belarus. "The heads of state also discussed other strategic issues, including security, regional security, the escalation of tensions by certain European countries, and attempts to provoke Belarus. All of these issues were addressed."

Special military operation

The situation along the entire front line demonstrates that Russia is making steady progress toward achieving its objectives. "Yesterday, Putin listed all the directions in which our troops are advancing, naming numerous settlements. This momentum is highly telling and undoubtedly reinforces confidence that our goals will be achieved."