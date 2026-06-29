Russian exports of fish, seafood to Japan down 8% to 43,000 tons in January-May

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of fish and seafood to Japan fell by 8% in volume and 1% in value in January-May 2026 to 43,000 tons worth $323 mln, the Fish Union reported.

"In January-May 2026, Russian exports of fish and seafood to Japan fell by 8% in volume and 1% in value year-on-year to 43,000 tons worth $323 mln, according to calculations by the Fish Union’s analytical center based on Japanese customs statistics," the report said.

In particular, surimi shipments rose by 5% in volume and 15% in value to 10,000 tons worth $24 mln, while pollock fillet shipments increased by 5% in volume and 15% in value, reaching 2,300 tons worth $8.5 mln.

Supplies of frozen pollock decreased by 5% in volume terms and rose by 20% in value terms to 1,200 tons worth $2.3 mln.

Exports of frozen Opilio snow crab fell by 20% in volume and 10% in value to 2,600 tons worth $45.8 mln, while exports of frozen king crab dropped by 25% in volume and 10% in value to 1,200 tons worth $40.1 mln.

Shipments of frozen squid increased by 15% in volume and 2.2-fold in value, reaching 0.7 thousand tons worth $3.7 mln. Meanwhile, exports of live sea urchin declined by 5% in volume and remained flat in value, totaling 4,200 tons worth $45 mln.