MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. FPV drone operators of Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed ground robotic systems and a strike UAV control post of the Ukrainian army near Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The unmanned systems forces personnel of the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup West thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to deliver ammunition and materiel to their positions on the outskirts of Krasny Liman," the ministry said in a statement.

Live-recording images registered FPV drone direct hits and the destruction of several remotely controlled ground robotic systems of the Ukrainian army, which the enemy tried to use to deliver food and ammunition to its positions, the ministry reported.

A Molniya-2 drone crew of the Battlegroup West destroyed a camouflaged Ukrainian UAV control post in the Krasny Liman direction. The UAV control post coordinated flights by multirole strike and reconnaissance drones used by the enemy to ferret out targets and deliver strikes, it said.

The objective of destroying the enemy UAV control post was accomplished with the use of active electronic warfare countermeasures. The target was successfully destroyed, which helped considerably reduce the Ukrainian army’s potential to carry out reconnaissance and deliver strikes in that frontline sector, the ministry reported.