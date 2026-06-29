Number of ships crossing Strait of Hormuz on decline for third consecutive day

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The number of commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz has been declining for the third consecutive day after the June 25 record, when 54 vessels sailed through it, according to TASS calculations.

On June 26, 48 vessels sailed through the waterway. On June 27 and 28, the number of ships continued to drop, to 38 and 22, respectively.

In all, a total of 108 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz between June 26 and 28. 40 of them sailed along the route earlier proposed by Oman, while 37 took Iran’s route, sailing near the island of Larak, and only nine used the shipping lane established by the International Maritime Organization. The rest of the vessels chose to cross the strait with their transponders off.

Prior to March 2026, about 100-120 vessels on average traversed the Strait of Hormuz daily. With the onset of the conflict between the US and Iran, traffic through the strait was restricted for security reasons, with around 10 vessels crossing the waterway each day.