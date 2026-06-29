MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Roman Catholic Church is in conflict with the United States and the European Union, criticizing the EU's policy of double standards, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Development of Civil Society, Public and Religious Associations Nikolay Novichkov (Fair Russia) told TASS.

According to the media, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, criticized the European Union for its selective application of international law and double standards in relation to countries in conflict.

"Now that the Catholic Church, in fact, is in conflict with both the United States and the European Union regarding the assessment of the justice and humanity of wars, this is actually very good. And to remind the world community again - and Pope Leo's authority is really great - that the European Union and the United States are covering up their political and selfish interests with supposedly just wars, this is not superfluous," said the deputy.

He noted that neither the European Union nor the United States are waging "fair or humane wars. But habitually, based on the history of the Crusades, they hide behind good goals."

Novichkov said that the Vatican has always been hostile to Russia - it did not condemn Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk Region and its attacks on civilian targets. Now, the Vatican's accusations of the EU of double standards will make it possible to see that European countries and the United States are "carrying out genocide and attacks on peaceful people," he said.

"And God willing, someday we will see the Pope condemning the crimes of the Kiev regime. Although I repeat once again, it is very premature to count on this now," the politician concluded.