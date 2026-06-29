Russia passed 30 laws to support special military operation veterans in 2025 — PM

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Thirty laws protecting the rights of special military operation veterans were adopted thanks to the productive cooperation of the government and Parliament last year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told Russia's upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko and members of the Chamber's Council.

"We consider the attitude of the Federation Council towards supporting special military operation veterans and their families to be one example of such cooperation," he said to Matviyenko. "You talked about providing family members of a wounded soldier with a free trip to accompany him to medical rehabilitation. The costs of travel, accommodation and meals for both veterans themselves and, accordingly, their companions are now compensated from the federal budget. The necessary changes to the country's main financial document were adopted with your active assistance," Mishustin said.

He thanked Deputy Speaker Inna Svyatenko, who actively worked on the creation of a working group on legislative support for the rights of defenders of the Fatherland.

"Last year, 30 federal laws were passed in the interests of fighters and their families, and one-third of them was put forward by you," Mishustin said. "They cover a wide variety of life situations, from free legal aid to additional leave to care for the wounded."

Mishustin said the government liked the initiative to provide extra square meters or a corresponding payment early to the military personnel with children with disabilities.

"The regions will be able to introduce additional support measures for family members of the victims," he added.