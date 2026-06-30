European Gymnastics postpones decision on use of Russian flag at tournaments

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The European Gymnastics Union postponed its General Assembly, where officials were set to discuss and approve a decision on the use of Russian national symbols at competitions, according to a statement from the press office of the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation.

The General Assembly was originally scheduled for June 29.

Press Secretary of the German Gymnastics Federation Torsten Hartmann previously told TASS that 11 national federations had sent a letter to European Gymnastics requesting a ban on the Russian flag and anthem at events in Europe.