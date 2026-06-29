Almost all terms of contract for 90 MC-21 aircraft agreed upon — Aeroflot chief

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Almost all terms of the contract for the supply of 90 MC-21 aircraft to Aeroflot and their maintenance have been agreed upon, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky told reporters, adding that the lease rate will align with the company’s financial model.

"We are at an advanced stage of finalizing this contract with the manufacturer. Virtually all terms have been agreed upon, not only the aircraft lease agreement itself but also the after-sales support contract. The lease rate will align with the parameters of our financial model," he said.

Aeroflot has repeatedly confirmed its readiness to sign a firm contract, Aleksandrovsky added. "In addition to the 18 aircraft already contracted and the 90 expected, we are <…> prepared to bring the total number of airliners to 200," he said.