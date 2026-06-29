Air pollution from fires in Chernobyl in Kiev Region registered

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The air in the Kiev Region is polluted with combustion products as fires rage in the area of the abandoned city of Pripyat near Kiev in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"The fires started on June 25, 2026. In the period from June 27 to June 28, combustion products spread south of the burning centers, which led to a deterioration in visibility and air quality in Kiev, Vyshgorod, Bucha and Brovary districts of the Kiev Region. According to the Sentinel-5P satellite, pockets of polluted air with high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) and solid particles have been detected at a distance of up to 170 km from the ignition sites. As of June 29, ecosystem fires continue to be recorded in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, emissions from which may spread again to Kiev and adjacent settlements, subject to the predicted northerly wind direction," the report says.

Last week, heavy smog was reported several times in Kiev, including fires in the Pripyat area.