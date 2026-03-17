Iranian envoy denies reports that new supreme leader undergoing treatment in Russia

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali denied reports that the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is currently in Russia for medical treatment.

"The habit of lying never leaves a liar’s mind, but an Iranian proverb says that a liar has a short memory and quickly forgets. Today, Western and Persian language media are abuzz with scandal. Until the day of US and Zionist aggression against Iran, on the morning of the most revered holy month, news of the martyr Khamenei’s escape to Venezuela and Russia dominated the media of the satanic movement. Now, reports that the supreme leader has been transferred to Russia for medical treatment represent a new form of psychological warfare. Iranian leaders do not need to flee or hide in bunkers; their place is in the streets among the people. The blood of the martyr Khamenei nullifies the effects of psychological warfare and the flood of lies," the Iranian diplomat wrote on X.

Earlier at a press briefing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on reports that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had come to Moscow for medical treatment. Such information previously appeared in the Al Jarida newspaper.