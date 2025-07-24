TASS, Xinhua news agencies agree to boost cooperation, partnership

ZHENGZHOU, China, July 24. /TASS/. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and Xinhua Director General Fu Hua have agreed to speed up work on a plan to deepen cooperation between the two news agencies through the end of the decade at a meeting in Zhengzhou (central Henan Province), site of the next forum of media and analytical centers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries.

They agreed to accelerate work on their plan on the development of relations between TASS and Xinhua for 2025-2030. The heads of the two agencies also spoke in favor of increasing exchanges of delegations and discussed issues related to the meeting of the executive Committee of the Organization of Asian and Pacific News Agencies (OANA) scheduled for the end of this year in one of the cities of China, of which the TASS agency was elected chairman for 2025-2028.

Andrey Kondrashov noted a successful joint TASS and Xinhua photo exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in St. Petersburg during SPIEF 2025, and discussed plans to organize a second such exhibition during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in September.

The TASS CEO said that 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of the agency's cooperation with Xinhua, and suggested celebrating this anniversary with a joint media tour of the border regions of Russia and China.

"Probably, in the history of relations between TASS and Xinhua, there have never been such frequent constructive meetings that help our leaders and our countries," said Andrey Kondrashov.

According to Fu Hua, Xinhua and TASS contribute to the development of Russian-Chinese relations. "It is especially important that in the next five years we should study how the Russian and Chinese voices can be expressed in the global information space. This is the voice of international justice," said the general director of Xinhua.