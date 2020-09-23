TASS correspondent detained in Minsk near Independence Palace now released

MINSK, September 23. /TASS/. TASS correspondent Artyom Popov has been released after being detained by Belarusian law enforcement on Wednesday near Independence Palace in Minsk where the inauguration ceremony of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was taking place. After three hours at the Minsk central police precinct he resumed contact and reported that the police officers apologized and delivered him by bus back to downtown Minsk.

When detained, the reporter had his official accreditation by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry visibly displayed. However, according to him, riot policemen took him to a minivan nearby to check his documents. Despite all the necessary permits the journalist was taken to the central police precinct where he was placed in a holding cell.