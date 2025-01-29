Russia’s Smolensk NPP works normally amid drone attack on region

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) operates as normal despite a large-scale drone attack on the region, the facility’s press service said.

"We are working as usual. The Smolensk NPP has two active reactors. The third one has been on repairs since January 13," the press service said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Smolensk Region Governor Vasily Anokhin said one drone was downed while trying to attack the facility. In all, a total of 11 drones were taken down over the region overnight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.