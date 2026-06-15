Mobile control post for Supercam drone to be shown in Belarus first time

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. A mobile control post for Supercam reconnaissance drones will be shown for the first time at an exhibition in Belarus, the Supercam group of companies told TASS.

"The Supercam Group of Companies will for the first time will show a mobile control post for Supercam unmanned aerial systems Supercam, a new high-speed reconnaissance drone Supercam S180 and a Supercam SX350 tiltrotor as part of the Russian exposition at the 3rd International Exhibition of Security Industry "National Security. Belarus-2026,"" the company said.

The new Supercam S180 high-speed reconnaissance drone and the Supercam SX350 tiltrotor will be shown also for the first time at the exhibition in Belarus. The Supercam S180 is supposed to be the "middle tier" of reconnaissance. It can perform reconnaissance from an altitude of up to 3,000 meters and boast higher maneuverability. The UAV can also perform aerial monitoring and aerial photography tasks in interests of geodesy and cartography, cadaster, environmental protection, rescue operations in case of fires, as well as to monitor the condition of industrial facilities.

The Supercam SX350 with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), which does not require a runway, can be used to patrol border areas, to inspect stretched targets such as power lines, to perform search and rescue tasks, and to conduct environmental monitoring.