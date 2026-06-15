Russian PM to travel to Uzbekistan for a two-day working visit

TASHKENT, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will travel to Uzbekistan on June 16-17 for a working visit.

Mishustin’s last visit to Uzbekistan was in September 2024. At that time, the Russian prime minister arrived in Tashkent on an official visit.

According to the Russian government’s press service, Mishustin will meet with the country’s leadership during the visit. Together with his counterparts, the head of the Russian government will discuss "current issues of Russian-Uzbek cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, scientific, technological, and cultural-humanitarian spheres."

Among the priority topics, Moscow highlights joint projects in the energy sector, including nuclear energy, as well as industry, transport, and agriculture.