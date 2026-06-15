Russia deeply concerned about instability in Lebanon — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko expressed serious concern over the ongoing instability in Lebanon during a meeting with the country’s ambassador to Moscow, Bashir Chauki Saleh Azzam, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides discussed the situation in the Middle East. Russia expressed serious concern over the ongoing instability in Lebanon, caused by external factors, and emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire. We expressed our country’s principled stance in support of sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also discussed the development of Russian-Lebanese relations.

The meeting was held upon the Lebanese side’s initiative.

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while US maritime blockade measures against Iran will end from June 15 and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.