Cape Verde, Spain enjoy scoreless draw at 2026 FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. A match between the national football teams of Spain and Cape Verde ended with scoreless draw in their group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match was played in Atlanta (the United States, Georgia) and it was a debut appearance for Cape Verde’s national team at such global tournaments.

Both national squads representing Cape Verde and Spain, share Group H with teams from Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

On June 21, the Spanish team will clash against Saudi Arabia, while Cape Verde will play against Uruguay.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.