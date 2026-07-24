Russia’s Dvorkovich decides not to vie for FIDE presidency

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Arkady Dvorkovich said he will not vie for president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) again, stating he does not think that it would be in the best interests of the organization for him to stay on as its head.

Earlier, Dvorkovich decided to suspend his mandate as FIDE President for the duration of EU sanctions. The organization will hold an election for president in September.

"I will not be running for FIDE presidency as that would pose risks to the organization," Dvorkovich told TASS.

Dvorkovich has served as FIDE president since 2018.