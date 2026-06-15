Russian tennis star Medvedev up one spot in new ATP Rankings

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s top male tennis player Daniil Medvedev moved up a spot in the new ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings list published on Monday.

The Russian, who plays under a neutral status at international tournaments, is now 7th in the ATP Rankings with 3,810 points. Last week, he reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 ATP Hertogenbosch tournament in the Netherlands.

The ATP top-ten now looks like this: 1st Jannik Sinner (Italy; 13,500 points); 2nd Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 9,960); 3rd Alexander Zverev (Germany; 7,190); 4th Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada; 4,390); 5th Ben Shelton (the United States; 4,070); 6th Alex de Minaur (Australia; 4,060); 7th Daniil Medvedev (a Russian neutral-status tennis player; 3,810); 8th Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 3,760); 9th Taylor Fritz (the United States; 3,635) and 10th Flavio Cobolli (Italy, 3,540).

Medvedev, 30, spent sixteen weeks as the world’s number one player in 2022. He previously won the 2021 US Open and holds 23 ATP titles. He won five of those 23 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.