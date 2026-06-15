California bans flights within 13-kilometer radius of airbase following B-52 jet crash

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Flights of all types of aircraft are prohibited within a 13-kilometer radius of Edwards Air Force Base in California following the crash of a B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber, a source in the US air traffic control center told TASS.

"All types of aircraft are prohibited from flying at altitudes up to 100 meters within a 13-kilometer radius of Edwards Air Force Base," the source noted. He had previously informed TASS that the base’s airfield is closed until approximately 5:00 a.m. GMT. In the event of an emergency, all matters related to the airfield’s operations should be directed to its management or the air traffic control service. According to the source, the regional airport located near the air base continues to operate.

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber crashed after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base on Monday. The California base has not specified the cause of the incident or the fate of the crew.