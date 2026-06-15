Kalashnikov shipped BK-16E boats to African customer this year

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Kalashnikov shipped the BK-16E high-speed transport and landing boats to an African customer ahead of schedule this year, a spokesperson of the holding said in an interview with TASS in conclusion of the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026.

"This year saw a successful shipment of two BK-16E boats to a customer in Africa. Everything was done on time, even ahead of schedule. Now our commissioning teams are working with the customer together with African colleagues that underwent training. Also, five more such boats are now under construction," he said.