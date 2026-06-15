Armenia, US to conduct Eagle Partner military drills in Armenia on June 17-25

YEREVAN, June 15. /TASS/. Armenia will host its annual Eagle Partner joint military drills with the United States from June 17 through 25, the Armenian defense ministry said, adding that France and Greece will also take part.

The exercises will be held as part of preparations for participation in international peacekeeping missions. According to the ministry, participants will include personnel from the Armenian Armed Forces’ peacekeeping brigade (250 participants), the US Army Europe and Africa and the Kansas Army National Guard (58 participants), France (24 participants), and Greece (11 participants).

"The objective of the Eagle Partner 2026 military drills is to enhance the operational interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions as part of peacekeeping operations, to exchange best practices in the areas of command and control and tactical communications, and to strengthen the combat readiness of the Armenian army’s peacekeeping unit," the ministry said.