Top Russian, Turkish diplomats to discuss Middle East, Black Sea region, South Caucasus

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, who is in Moscow on a working visit on June 15-17.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the top diplomats are expected to discuss the development of Russian-Turkish relations in various spheres, key issues on the international agenda - including the situation in the Middle East, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia - as well as other topical issues.

The diplomat told reporters that Fidan also has "other bilateral meetings" scheduled in Moscow. The Russian Security Council's press service told TASS that top security official Sergey Shoigu will discuss international security with the foreign minister during a meeting in Moscow on June 17, taking into account the situation in the Middle East. A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS that Fidan expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.