Trump confirms that deal with Iran will be signed by Vance

PARIS, June 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will sign the memorandum of understanding with Iran in Europe on June 19, adding that his own participation in the ceremony is also possible.

"Well, it depends. JD is coming in for it. He was originally going to do it. I'll probably be gone by then," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France’s Evian-les-Bains. "I may be involved. I may not."

Also, the US leader said the text of the agreement will be published "probably pretty soon, sometime after Friday."