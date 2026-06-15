Belgium, Egypt play to a draw in FIFA World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. The national teams of Belgium and Egypt played to a 1-1 draw in a FIFA World Cup group stage match hosted by the US city of Seattle.

Emam Ashour scored for Egypt in the 19th minute. In the 66th minute, Egyptian player Mohamed Hany scored an own goal.

Both teams are competing in Group G and have earned one point each. Iran and New Zealand are also in this group. Their match will take place in the early morning hours of June 16.

In the second round, the Belgian national team will face Iran on June 21. The Egyptians will face New Zealand in the early morning hours of June 22.

The FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico will conclude on July 19. For the first time, 48 teams are participating in the tournament.

The Argentinian national team is the defending world champion.