Russia, Turkey agree to step up efforts to eliminate threats from Idlib, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed over the phone cooperation to stabilize the situation in the de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib, the Kremlin press service reported. The phone conversation was initiated by Ankara.

"[The two sides] discussed issues related to Russian-Turkish cooperation from the perspective of the stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. They agreed to step up joint efforts to eliminate the terrorist threat emanating from that region and ensure the implementation of the Sochi Memorandum of September 17, 2018," the press service said.