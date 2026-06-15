Russia interested in increasing exports to Laos — economy minister

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia is interested in increasing the export of food, mineral fertilizers and engineering products to Laos, the Russian government said on its official Max account.

"We are interested in supplying more food, mineral fertilizers, and engineering products to Laos. We are ready to bring more rubber, coffee, and textiles from Laos. Overall, Laos is also an interesting country for the development of humanitarian relations, the development of tourism," Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said following bilateral talks.

Laos has significant reserves of bauxite, which are important for the development of the Russian aluminum industry, the government noted. In addition the parties discussed the need to launch direct flights during talks.