Russia, Laos ink agreement on cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The governments of Russia and Laos signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The signing ceremony took place in the House of the Government of the Russian Federation. The agreement was signed by Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and the Minister of Industry and Trade of Laos Malaithong Kommasith, in the presence of the prime ministers of both countries, Mikhail Mishustin and Sonexay Siphandone.

The intergovernmental agreement is a fundamental document for the establishment of full-scale cooperation between the two countries in the nuclear sphere, the press service of Rosatom said. Its signing will make it possible to start working on a project for the construction of a Russian-designed nuclear power plant in Laos.

At the first stage, it is proposed to conduct a preliminary feasibility study for the integration of the future nuclear power plant into the country's energy system. The study will determine the configuration of the project and potential regions for the plant's location, which will give the Lao side the opportunity to make an informed decision on the nuclear energy development program.