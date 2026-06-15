Mass use of 3D printing in construction will begin in Russia after 2030 — expert

BARNAUL, June 15. /TASS/. Mass construction of residential buildings using 3D printing will become possible in Russia no earlier than 2030, founder of the Neobytnost architectural bureau Nikita Kuleikin told TASS.

"If we talk about timing, I would look at the horizon after 2030. In the next 5-7 years, there will be separate niche projects: low-rise buildings, hotel complexes, experimental settlements, social or prefabricated housing. The large scale is possible when clear standards, model solutions, expertise and trust in the banking sector appear," he said.

Real residential buildings using 3D printing already exist in the world, the expert noted. A block of 100 houses was implemented in Texas. A three-story five-apartment house was built in Germany, and a three-story villa was built in Saudi Arabia. There are also cases in Russia: in 2017, a house in Stupino was printed. At the same time, Kuleykin stressed that the 3D printer currently prints only the wall outline, while the foundation, roof and utilities are made using traditional methods.

"3D printing will not replace traditional construction in its entirety. But it will definitely take its place - especially in low-rise architecture, in fast projects and where the form, speed and shortage of working resources become critical. In short: 3D printed residential buildings already exist. In Russia, they are also possible. But the market will become a mass tool not when an "even more powerful printer" appears, but when standards, economics and normal integration of technology into the construction industry emerge," the expert said.