Russia does not agree with Trump on everything, welcomes his desire for dialogue — Kremlin

GENEVA, July 7. /TASS/. Russia may not agree with US President Donald Trump on everything, but welcomes his willingness to engage in dialogue, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

He said that Trump is very different from European politicians.

"He's very different from the European politicians. He prefers to solve problems and to solve problems by talking. It corresponds with our stand," he said.

"We are not going to be necessarily agreeing on everything. We would rather disagree on everything, but at least we'll continue talking to each other. And of course, we can only welcome such an approach.".