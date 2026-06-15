Trump says doesn’t anticipate using military force against Iran again

PARIS, June 15. /TASS/. American President Donald Trump believes that the United States will not have to use military force against Iran again.

"Hopefully it's going to be a good relationship, and we're going to get along. And if we don't, we go back to where we started. But I don't think it's going to be necessary," Trump said, commenting on the memorandum of understanding designed to put an end to the fighting.

The official signing will take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the Iranian army) retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a quarter of the world's oil trade and about 20% of liquefied natural gas is carried, to the ships associated with the United States, Israel and the countries that supported aggression against the Islamic Republic.

On June 14, the United States and Iran agreed on a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict.