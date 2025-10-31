Venezuela thanks Russia for supporting its efforts in defense of sovereignty — minister

CARACAS, October 31. /TASS/. Venezuela is grateful to Russia for its support for the republic’s efforts to defend its sovereignty and is ready to expand bilateral cooperation, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said.

"On behalf of [Venezuelan] President Nicolas Maduro, we express sincere gratitude to the Russian government for its unwavering support for the defense of our sovereignty," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Today, Russia and Venezuela are consolidating their positions as strategic allies and are ready to expand cooperation in key areas of development and mutual progress."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing earlier that Russia supports "the Venezuelan leadership in their efforts to defend national sovereignty, bearing in mind the development of the international and regional situation." According to Zakharova, Russia maintains contacts with the Venezuelan partners and is ready "to duly respond to their requests amid the existing and potential threats.".