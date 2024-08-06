Major reshuffle made in Bangladeshi army

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/ Major reshuffles have been made in the Bangladeshi army after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, the Bangladeshi army’s public relations office said.

Thus, Major General Ziaul has been relieved of his duties as director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre. Lieutenant General Saiful Alam has been assigned to the Foreign Ministry, Lieutenant General Mojibur Rahman has been appointed chief of the Amy Training and Doctrine Command, and Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Bangladeshi Army.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid mass riots on Monday and left the country, her residence in Dhaka was looted by rioters. Arsons and lootings were reported across the entire country. Bangladeshi Army Commander Waker-uz-Zaman called on people for observing law and order and announced the formation of an interim government.

According to The Daily Star newspaper, at least 10,000 people have been arrested during the riots. The AFP news agency said, citing local police and medics, that the death toll from the unrest has exceeded 350, including police officers. Meanwhile, the India Today television channel cited unofficial sources as saying that the number of victims may range from 1,000 to 1,400.