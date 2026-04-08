Iran presents US with ‘entirely different’ proposal, used as basis for talks — White House

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. Iranian representatives offered the United States a revised proposal that has been taken as a basis for negotiations on a potential settlement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a press briefing.

"The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by [US] President [Donald] Trump and his negotiating team. Many outlets in this room have falsely reported on that plan as being acceptable to the United States, and that is false," she noted.

According to Leavitt, with an ultimatum from the US administration and continued US strikes, Tehran "acknowledged reality." "They (Iranians - TASS) put forward a more reasonable and entirely different and condensed plan to the president and his team. President Trump and the team determined the new, modified plan was a workable basis on which to negotiate and to align it with our own 15-point proposal," she added.