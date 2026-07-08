Ukraine to receive 32 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden — PM

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. Sweden will transfer 16 Gripen C/D fighter jets to Ukraine as military aid and will deliver an additional 16 Gripen E jets under a separate contract, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.

"Ukraine is procuring the new generation of Gripen fighters - the E generation. We have signed a deal for 16 fighter jets. At the same time, we donate the same number of pre-owned fighter jets, so we'll deliver 32 altogether," he said.

According to Kristersson, continued support for Ukraine is Sweden’s top priority. The prime minister noted that Ukraine is only able to fight thanks to Western assistance and stressed the importance of countries stepping up their support of Kiev.

Earlier, the Saab company explained in a press release that on June 30, it signed a contract with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) to supply Ukraine with 16 Gripen E fighter jets. The order is valued at approximately 24.6 billion kronor ($2.54 billion) and will be finalized in the third quarter of 2026. Delivery of the jets is scheduled for 2029-2030. As previously reported, Sweden will transfer Gripen C/D fighters to Ukraine in early 2027.