Trump confirms Iran deal involves lifting of US sanctions

PARIS, June 15. /TASS/. President Donald Trump has confirmed that the deal reached between Tehran and Washington involves scrapping US sanctions against Iran.

"It's really a behavioral thing if they do what they're supposed to do," he told reporters after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains. Trump was responding to a question about whether the memorandum of understanding with Iran provides for the lifting of unilateral American restrictive measures. Trump did not specify which restrictions would be canceled.

According to the US administration, the memorandum has already been signed electronically by Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the Mejlis of Iran (unicameral parliament) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The official signing is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.