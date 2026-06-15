Israeli troop withdrawal from Southern Lebanon not mentioned in US-Iran agreement — TV

TEL AVIV, June 15. /TASS/. The withdrawal of Israeli forces from Southern Lebanon is not among provisions of the US-Iranian memorandum of understanding, the N12 television reported citing a high-ranking US source.

"The withdrawal of troops from Lebanon is not a part of the agreement," the channel quoted the official as saying. "If [Hezbollah] attacks, Israel has the right to self-defense and retaliatory strikes."

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while US maritime blockade measures against Iran will end from June 15 and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.