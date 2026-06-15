US-Iran memorandum general in nature — JD Vance

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. The US-Iran memorandum of understanding is a short document of a general nature; the details of the agreement will be worked out during technical negotiations, US Vice President JD Vance stated.

"The memorandum of understanding is about a page and a half, so it is a very general document. <…> On a number of issues, we are going to have to figure this stuff out during the technical negotiation phase, but what the memorandum of understanding does is set up a framework whereby the Iranians get the benefits of the bargain by meeting their obligations under the bargain," he told CNN in an interview.